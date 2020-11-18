Peceli Yato (L) of Fiji celebrates with teammates after scoring a try against Australia during the Rugby World Cup match between Australia and Fiji in Sapporo, Japan, 21 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO COMMERCIAL SALES / NOT USED IN ASSOCATION WITH ANY COMMERCIAL ENTITY

The Autumn Nations Cup rugby match between Fiji and Italy scheduled for Nov. 21 in Ancona has been canceled after 29 of the Fijian delegation tested positive for COVID-19, the rugby body of the South Pacific island nation confirmed Wednesday.

"As per COVID 19 protocols, tests conducted have returned 29 positive COVID cases (management and players) within the camp and based on the recommendation of the tournament medical board, our medical team and expert advice, the players will remain in quarantine isolation and undergo further tests. As such the match cannot take place and has been canceled," said Fiji Rugby Chief Executive John O’Connor in a statement. EFE-EPA