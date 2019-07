Brazilian defender Filipe Luis (C-L) poses for the media with Atletico de Madrid's players and head coach Diego Pablo Simeone (C-R) during a farewell press conference at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Paco Campos

Brazilian left back Filipe Luis bid farewell Sunday to Atletico Madrid fans as he leaves the club after eight seasons over two spells.

During a press conference held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, attended by his family and club officials, Filipe announced he has not signed for any side after opting leave Atletico when his contract with La Liga side expired on June 30.