Filippo Inzaghi has been appointed a new coach of Bologna after signing a contract for the next two seasons, the Italian club confirmed Wednesday.

Inzaghi, who was a former coach of AC Milan and Venezia, will succeed Roberto Donadoni, who was dismissed on May 24.