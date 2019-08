Italian MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci of the Ducati Team during the MotoGP race of the 2019 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone race track, Northampton, Britain, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/TIM KEETON

The MotoGP provisional calendar for 2020 season was released on Wednesday and included the Finnish GP for the first time since 1982.

Some changes were introduced in the calendar, including the Finnish GP that came after Finland’s new KymiRing circuit was tested by almost all MotoGP riders on 19 August.