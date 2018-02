Players of Finland celebrate after scoring during the women's Ice Hockey bronze medal match between Finland and Olympic Athletes of Russia inside the Kwandong Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Goalie Nadezhda Morozova of Russia is beaten during the women's Ice Hockey bronze medal match between Finland and Olympic Athletes of Russia inside the Kwandong Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Petra Nieminen (L) of Finland in action against Alevtina Shtaryova of Russia during the women's Ice Hockey bronze medal match between Finland and Olympic Athletes of Russia inside the Kwandong Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Team of Finland celebrate after winning the women's Ice Hockey bronze medal match between Finland and Olympic Athletes of Russia inside the Kwandong Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Finland won the bronze medal at the women's ice hockey tournament on Wednesday after beating the Olympic Athletes from Russia 3-2 at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

The bronze is Finland's third in women's Olympic ice hockey, having also taken bronze in Nagano in 1998, when the sport made its official Olympic debut, and in Vancouver in 2010.