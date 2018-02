Iivo Niskanen of Finland wins the Men's Cross Country 50 km Mass Start Classic race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Gold medal winner Iivo Niskanen of Finland reacts during the venue ceremony of the Men's Cross Country 50 km Mass Start Classic race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Iivo Niskanen (R) of Finland and Alexander Bolshunov of the Olympic Athletes from Russia in action during the Men's Cross Country 50 km Mass Start Classic race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Iivo Niskanen of Finland in action during the Men's Cross Country 50 km Mass Start Classic race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

(L-R) Silver medal winner Alexander Bolshunov of the Olympic Athletes from Russia, gold medal winner Iivo Niskanen of Finland and bronze medal winner Andrey Larkov of the Olympic Athletes from Russia react during the venue ceremony of the Men's Cross Country 50 km Mass Start Classic race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Iivo Niskanen of Finland in action during the Men's Cross Country 50 km Mass Start Classic race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Finland's Iivo Niskanen won the men's 50km cross-country skiing Saturday at the Alpensia Cross-Country Center during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Niskanen, 26, covered the distance in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 22.1 seconds, 18.7 seconds ahead of Alexander Bolshunov, who won the silver medal for the Olympic Athletes from Russia.