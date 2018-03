Fiorentina supporters perform a choreography in memory of late ACF Fiorentina player Davide Astori during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Benevento Calcio at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI

Fiorentina players pay tribute to their late teammate Davide Astori at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Benevento Calcio at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI

Fiorentina's Vitor Hugo (R/up) scores a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match ACF Fiorentina vs Benevento Calcio at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI

Fiorentina's Vitor Hugo (R) jubilates with a t-shirt dedicated to his late teammate Davide Astori after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match ACF Fiorentina vs Benevento Calcio at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI

Fiorentina honored its late captain Davide Astori during the 1-0 win over Benevento in the 28th round of Serie A on Sunday, the side's first match since his death.

Before the match at the Artemio Franchi stadium, the two teams and fans observed a minute of silence in tribute to the defender, age 31, who died on Mar. 4 in his sleep from an apparent heart attack.