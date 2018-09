Fiorentina's players celebrate after the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Atalanta at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Claudio Giovannini

Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Atalanta at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Claudio Giovannini

Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Atalanta at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Claudio Giovannini

Fiorentina topped Atalanta 2-0 on Sunday, bouncing back from its first Serie A defeat of the season.

A few days after losing to Inter Milan 2-1, Fiorentina struggled against a combative Atalanta, which has earned just three points in the last five matches.