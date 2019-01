Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella (R) scores on a penalty kick during the Italian Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and UC Sampdoria at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Fiorentina's Luis Muriel celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and UC Sampdoria at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Sampdoria midfielder Gaston Ramirez (not seen) scores during the Italian Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and UC Sampdoria at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

A late goal by Argentine defender German Pezzella secured a 3-3 tie for a short-handed Fiorentina against visiting Sampdoria in a Serie A match at Artemio Franchi Stadium on Sunday.

With the draw, Fiorentina moved into the 10th spot in the standings, with 27 points, just three points behind eighth-place Sampdoria.