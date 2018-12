Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi (L) and Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match US Sassuolo vs ACF Fiorentina at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERENA CAMPANINI

Sassuolo's Khouma Babacar jubilates with his teammates after scoring the goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match US Sassuolo vs ACF Fiorentina at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERENA CAMPANINI

Fiorentina's Kevin Mirallas jubilates with his teammate after scoring the 3-3 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match US Sassuolo vs ACF Fiorentina at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERENA CAMPANINI

Belgium forward Kevin Mirallas scored a last-gasp equalizer to secure Fiorentina a 3-3 away tie against Sassuolo in a Serie A action at Mapei Stadium Sunday.

After a goalless first half, Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan opened the scoring for Sassuolo on a long-range effort that went past the Florentines' goalkeeper Alban Lafont in the 62nd minute.