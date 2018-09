Fiorentina midfielder Federico Chiesa (L) in action during an Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and SPAL Ferrara in Florence, Italy, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic (C) celebrates with his teammates after giving his squad a 2-0 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and SPAL Ferrara in Florence, Italy, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Fiorentina claimed its third win of the 2018-2019 Serie A season by defeating visiting SPAL 3-0 here Saturday at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Croatian forward Marko Pjaca opened the scoring for the Viola 18 minutes into the game, while Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic netted the second goal 10 minutes later and Italian winger Federico Chiesa made the score 3-0 in the 56th minute.