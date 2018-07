Roma's Gerson (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match ACF Fiorentina vs AS Roma at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Nov. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE file/MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI

Fiorentina on Friday announced it had signed young Brazilian midfielder Gerson Da Silva on loan for one season from Roma.

The 21-year-old Gerson started his professional career at Fluminense in 2014 and joined Roma for 16 million euro ($18.74 million) two years later.