Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Udinese Calcio at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Fiorentina's Marco Benassi celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Udinese Calcio at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Fiorentina on Sunday beat visiting Udinese 1-0 at the Artemio Franchi stadium, its second victory in a row this season in the Italian top league.

Italian midfielder Marco Benassi scored the lone goal of the match in the 73rd minute, securing the home side win.