Brazil's Roberto Firmino (R) and Renato Augusto vie for the ball during practice on Tuesday, May 29, at the Tottenham Hotspur training facility in London. EFE-EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Filipe Luis (2nd R) shares a laugh with his Brazil teammates during practice on Tuesday, May 29, at the Tottenham Hotspur training facility in London. EFE-EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Neymar practices with his Brazil teammates on Tuesday, May 29, at the Tottenham Hotspur training facility in London. EFE-EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga