Moroccan players sing their country's anthem before facing Brazil in a match of the America's Cup of little people indoor soccer, 25 October 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramon

The captain of Argentina's little people futsal team, Facundo Rojas, poses before the start of a match of the America's Cup of little people indoor soccer, 25 October 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramon

Players from Brazil (L) greet their Moroccan counterparts before a match of the America's Cup of little people indoor soccer, 25 October 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramon

The first America's Cup of Indoor Soccer for little people, with the disability also known as dwarfism, started Thursday in Argentina and for the organizer Facundo Rojas is a tournament that "is going to make history" because it will help the "inclusion" of people with this condition.

"(The cup) is inclusion, quality of life, greater opportunities ... Everything that sport generates", Rojas told EFE. He is also the captain of the Argentine national team, one of the nine-teams competing, eight of them are from all over Latin America, plus the Moroccan team as a guest.