When the starting gun sounded on Sunday for the Los Angeles Marathon, Maria del Carmen Tun Cho felt like a winner already by becoming the first Guatemalan Maya woman ever to participate in one of the most important US sports events.
"For me, participating is already a victory because I have been able to show that a woman can do many things if she sets her mind to them," Tun Cho told EFE shortly before competing ini the 26-mile race, which she finished with a time of 4 hours 47:22 minutes, crossing the finish line in 6,919th place overall and 1,905th place among the women, according to the official race results.