Maria del Carmen Tun Cho (c) poses in Los Angeles on March 23, 2019, during registration for the Los Angeles Marathon. She became the first Guatemalan Maya woman ever to compete in the race on March 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/Felipe Chacon

When the starting gun sounded on Sunday for the Los Angeles Marathon, Maria del Carmen Tun Cho felt like a winner already by becoming the first Guatemalan Maya woman ever to participate in one of the most important US sports events.

"For me, participating is already a victory because I have been able to show that a woman can do many things if she sets her mind to them," Tun Cho told EFE shortly before competing ini the 26-mile race, which she finished with a time of 4 hours 47:22 minutes, crossing the finish line in 6,919th place overall and 1,905th place among the women, according to the official race results.