Australian women's softball team members arrive at Narita Airport in Narita, Japan, 01 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The Australian women's softball team landed in Japan on Tuesday, becoming the first overseas squad to arrive for the Tokyo Olympics less than two months before the opening ceremony.

The Australian team, comprised of some 30 players and their support staff, arrived at Tokyo's Narita airport and were taken for a RT-PCR test that will be mandatory for all competing athletes entering the country.