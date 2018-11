A combo file picture shows (L) Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta of Vissel Kobe in a J. League match against Shonan Bellmare in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 22, 2018; and (R) Spanish striker Fernando Torres of Sagan Tosu during a J.League match against Vegalta Sendai at Best Amenity Stadium in Tosu, Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR/JIJI PRESS

Vissel Kobe and Sagan Tosu played out a goalless draw on Saturday in a J-League soccer match that was most noteworthy for being the first time former Spanish international stars and World Cup winners Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres faced each other in league competition since they moved to Japan earlier this season.

The pair had already faced off when the teams met in August in the fourth round of the Emperor's Cup, which saw Torres score the third goal as Sagan Tosu won 3-0.