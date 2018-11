Edgar Méndez from Cruz Azul celebrates a goal against Pumas on Nov. 4, 2018, at the Estadio Universitario in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA- EFE FILE/Mario Guzmán

Cruz Azul will look to remain in first place in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 championship when it hosts Lobos BUAP on Saturday at Estadio Azteca.

The Mexico City club (30 points), which has a record of seven wins and one draw at home, appears to have the clear edge on paper against a 14th-place rival with just one victory on the road this season.