Olimpia forward Nestor Camacho (right) in action against Cerro Porteño's Raul Cáceres in Paraguayan league action on Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Olimpia (19 points) will host Libertad in Matchday 9 action Sunday with a view to boosting its lead at the top of the Paraguayan soccer league's Clausura standings.

Second-place Cerro Porteño (15 points), meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw Monday against Deportivo Santani when it visits Sportivo Luqueño on Saturday.