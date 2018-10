Lucas Pratto from River Plate celebrates after scoring a goal Aug. 29, 2018, during the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Racing Club, at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernández

Racing Club, in first place in the Argentine soccer league with 19 points, will face a stern test against fifth-place and defending champion Boca Juniors in Matchday 8 of 25 action on Sunday.

Racing will try to make it two straight when it hosts Boca at Presidente Juan Domingo Peron Stadium in Avellaneda, having defeated the Xeneizes 2-1 at La Bombonera Stadium in their previous match in November 2017.