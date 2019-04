French referee Stephanie Frappart gestures during the French soccer Ligue 1 match between SC Amiens and RC Strasbourg, in Amiens, France, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French referee Stephanie Frappart gestures as she speaks with Strasbourg's players during the French soccer Ligue 1 match between SC Amiens and RC Strasbourg, in Amiens, France, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French referee Stephanie Frappart (C) shows a yellow card to Ibrahima Sissoko (L) of Strasbourg during the French soccer Ligue 1 match between SC Amiens and RC Strasbourg, in Amiens, France, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The first woman to officiate a Ligue 1 match made her debut on Sunday showing four yellow cards during the scoreless draw between Amiens and Strasbourg.

Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a French top flight league match at Amiens' Stade de la Licorne, where the home side was seeking a positive result to boost their chances to avoid relegation.