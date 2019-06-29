Colombia's William Tesillo reacts after missing on a penalty during the Copa America 2019 quarter-final soccer match between Colombia and Chile, at the Arena Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Chile's Alexis Sanchez scores a penalty during the Copa America 2019 quarter-final soccer match between Colombia and Chile at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

Chile's Gary Medel (L) and Arturo Vidal (R) celebrate the Copa America 2019 quarter-finals victory over Colombia at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

Chile prevailed over Colombia in a penalty shootout to qualify for the 2019 Copa America semifinals after an even game that ended with a scoreless draw.

Following are five key aspects of Chile’s win at Sao Paulo’s Arena Corinthians stadium.