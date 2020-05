A handout photo made available by Villarreal FC shows midfielder Santi Cazorla during the first training session of the team amid the Coronavirus crisis held in Vila-real, Valencia Spain, 10 May 2020. EFE/EPA/- HANDOUT

Spain’s LaLiga said there had been five cases of Covid-19 detected among players in the top two flights of the football league following a regime of testing as clubs took back to the training pitch after weeks of hiatus due to the lockdown.

All of the cases were asymptomatic and at the final phases. The identities of the players affected will remain anonymous due to data protections laws. EFE-EPA