The River Plate player Rafael Santos Borre (L), fights for the ball with Agustín Almendra, from Boca Juniors, Sept. 23, 2018,at the Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Buenos Aires clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors will play arguably the two biggest matches in their long rivalry when they square off in the two-legged final of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer competition, on Nov. 10 and Nov. 24.

But many other memorable games have been played in the history of Argentina's Superclasico, which dates back more than 100 years and practically divides the South American country in two.