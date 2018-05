Flamengo's Everton Ribeiro (2-L) celebrates after scoring during a Copa Libertadores match between the Brazilian club and Ecuadorian side Emelec at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Flamengo's Everton Ribeiro (R) celebrates after scoring during a Copa Libertadores match between the Brazilian club and Ecuadorian side Emelec at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Flamengo's Ren Rodrigues Martins (front) and Jonas Gomes de Sousa (back) celebrate after the Brazilian club defeated Ecuadorian side Emelec in a Copa Libertadores match at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Brazilian club Flamengo advanced to the knockout stage of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer competition, with a 2-0 victory here over Ecuadorian side Emelec in Group D action.

Flamengo controlled the action from the outset Wednesday night at Maracana Stadium, although the Ecuadorian club also found spaces to counter-attack, leading to opportunities for both teams.