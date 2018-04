Flamengo goalkeeper Julio Cesar thanks fans on April 21, 2018, following a 2-0 win over America Mineiro at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, his last match before retiring from professional soccer. EPA-EFE/Gilvan de Souza/Club Flamengo

Flamengo beat America Mineiro 2-0 in goalkeeper Julio Cesar's last match, a Brazilian league clash full of emotion for the player and his teammates in Rio de Janeiro.

Julio Cesar, the goalkeeper who stunned Lionel Messi with his saves and endured Germany's seven-goal blitz at the 2014 World Cup, called it a career on Saturday night at Maracana Stadium.