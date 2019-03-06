San Jose's Kevin Fernandez (R) vies for the ball with Flamengo's Gustavo Cuellar during their Copa Libertadores group D soccer match between San Jose of Bolivia and Flamengo of Brazil at Jesus Bermudez stadium in Oruro, Bolivia, 05 March 2019. EPA-EFE/Emilio Huascar

San Jose's Iker Hernandez (L) vies for the ball with Flamengo's Rene Martins during their Copa Libertadores group D soccer match between San Jose of Bolivia and Flamengo of Brazil at Jesus Bermudez stadium in Oruro, Bolivia, 05 March 2019. EPA-EFE/Emilio Huascar

San Jose's Helmut Gutierrez (L) vies for the ball with Flamengo's Everton Ribeiro (R) during the Copa Libertadores group D soccer match between San Jose of Bolivia and Flamengo of Brazil at Jesus Bermudez stadium in Oruro, Bolivia, 05 March 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO HUASCAR

Flamengo's Gabriel Barbosa celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores group D soccer match between San Jose of Bolivia and Flamengo of Brazil at Jesus Bermudez stadium in Oruro, Bolivia, 05 March 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO HUASCAR

La Paz, Mar 5 (efe-epa) - Brazil's Flamengo earned a 1-0 away win over Bolivian champions Club Deportivo San Jose in Oruro on Tuesday thanks to intelligent play, when both teams made their debut in Group D of the Copa Libertadores.

The match, played at an altitude of 3,700 meters in Bolivia's fifth largest city, was marked by Flamengo goalkeeper Diego Alves, who prevented several chances to score for the locals, while the only goal was achieved by striker Gabriel Barbosa, or Gabigol, in the 60th minute.