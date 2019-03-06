La Paz, Mar 5 (efe-epa) - Brazil's Flamengo earned a 1-0 away win over Bolivian champions Club Deportivo San Jose in Oruro on Tuesday thanks to intelligent play, when both teams made their debut in Group D of the Copa Libertadores.
The match, played at an altitude of 3,700 meters in Bolivia's fifth largest city, was marked by Flamengo goalkeeper Diego Alves, who prevented several chances to score for the locals, while the only goal was achieved by striker Gabriel Barbosa, or Gabigol, in the 60th minute.