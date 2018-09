The former head coach of Flamengo Mauricio Barbieri coaching at a match against River Plate May 23, 2018, at the Libertadores Cup at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA- EFE FILE/David Fernández

Brazilian-league club Flamengo said Friday it has fired head coach Mauricio Barbieri in the wake of its semi-final loss to Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil, the country's annual knockout cup competition.

"Mauricio Barbieri is no longer the coach of the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo," the team said, thanking him for his "all his hard work and professionalism over the past nine months."