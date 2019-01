Fluminense coach Abel Braga in a match against Universidad Católica July 26, 2017 at the Atahualpa stadium in Quito, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/José Jácome

Flamengo has officially introduced its manager for the 2019 season, Abel Braga, who returns to the Rio de Janeiro-based club after 15 years.

"Flamengo has the best public following, that shows how great the club is. It is a big challenge, and I like challenges. I'm thrilled," Braga said in a press conference in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.