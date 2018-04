Flamengo's Everton Ribeiro (L) fights for the ball with Emelec's Dixon Arroyo (R) during a Copa Libertadores match on March 14, 2018, at Capwel Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcos Pin

Brazilian soccer club Flamengo flew on Monday to Bogota, where it will take on Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe in Copa Libertadores Group D action later this week.

Flamengo is taking midfielders Diego and Everton Ribeiro to the Colombian capital for Wednesday's match, but team officials have not confirmed whether they will start.