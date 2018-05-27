Atletico Mineiro's Erik Lima (R) fights for the ball with San Lorenzo's Robert Piris da Motta (L) during the Copa Sudamericana match played on May 8, 2018, at Independencia Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILe/PAULO FONSECA

Flamengo edged Atletico Mineiro 1-0, regaining first place in the Brazilian league.

Atletico Mineiro headed into Saturday's match in first place in the standings but was unable to hold off Flamengo and keep the top spot.