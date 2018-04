Santa Fe's Wilson Morelo (R) vies for the ball with Flamengo's Jonas (L) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Colombian club Santa Fe and Brazil's Flamengo at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Santa Fe's Juan Roa (R) vies for the ball with Flamengo's Diego (L) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Colombian club Santa Fe and Brazil's Flamengo at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Santa Fe's Yeison Gordillo (C) vies for the ball with Flamengo's Juan (R) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Colombian club Santa Fe and Brazil's Flamengo at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Brazilian club Flamengo and Colombian side Santa Fe played to a scoreless draw here in Group D action of Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament.

Defender Carlos Arboleda was the standout player for the home team on Wednesday night at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, while midfielder Gustavo Cuellar was the key man for a Flamengo side that did not bring its A game.