Sweden’s Malin Baryard-Johnsson with her mare Indiana go clear in the qualifier of the Olympic Team Jumping competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Baji Koen on Friday, 6 August 2021. EFE/FEI/Arnd Bronkhorst

Sweden is the favorite to win Olympic gold after finishing first Friday in the Tokyo 2020 Team Jumping qualifier, ahead of Belgium and Germany.

The Swedes: Henrik von Eckermann with King Edward, Malin Baryard-Johnson with Indiana and Peder Fredricson with All In, were the only team to make it through the course without penalties and in a time of 239.57 seconds.