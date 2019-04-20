Spain's Garbine Muguruza reacts during her match against Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens at the Fed Cup World Group play-off tie between Belgium and Spain, in Kortrijk, Belgium, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens (2-L) celebrates after winning her match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza at the Fed Cup World Group play-off tie between Belgium and Spain, in Kortrijk, Belgium, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens celebrates winning her match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza at the Fed Cup World Group play-off tie between Belgium and Spain, in Kortrijk, Belgium, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Belgium’s tennis player Kirsten Flipkens upset Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, securing her country its first point in Saturday's Fed Cup play-offs that qualify for the World Group, a tie held at the indoor hard court of Lange Munte in the Belgian city of Kortrijk.

Having lost the first set, Muguruza, ranked No. 19 in the WTA, took the initiative and dominated the second set to draw level at one set apiece, but she let the match slip through her fingers in the decider to lose the game after two hours and eight minutes of play.