Fluminense's Richard celebrates victory during the Copa Sudamericana quarters final soccer match between Nacional of Uruguay and Fluminense of Brazil, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 31 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martínez

Fluminense's Richard (2R) in action during the Copa Sudamericana quarters final soccer match between Nacional of Uruguay and Fluminense of Brazil, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 31 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martínez

Nacional's Jorge Fucile (L) vies for the ball with Fluminense's Ayrton Lucas (R) during the Copa Sudamericana quarters final soccer match between Nacional of Uruguay and Fluminense of Brasil, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 31 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martínez

Fluminense's Jadson in action during the Copa Sudamericana quarters final soccer match between Nacional of Uruguay and Fluminense of Brazil, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 31 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martínez

Brazil's Fluminense beat Nacional 0-1 in Montevideo on Wednesday with a goal from Luciano and qualified for the semi-finals of the Copa Sudamericana, where will face either of two Brazilian teams: Atletico Paranaense or Bahia.

Nacional and Fluminense played at the Parque Central Stadium on Wednesday after drawing 1-1 in Rio de Janeiro last week.