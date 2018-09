Fluminense's Everaldo (C) celebrates a goal during the Copa Sudamericana match between Ecuador's Deportivo Cuenca and Brazil's Fluminense in Quito, Ecuador, 20 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Fluminense players (L) celebrate victory during the Copa Sudamericana match between Ecuador's Deportivo Cuenca and Brazil's Fluminense in Quito, Ecuador, 20 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Deportivo Cuenca's Bryan Carabali (R) vies for the ball with Fluminense's Everaldo (L) during the Copa Sudamericana match between Ecuador's Deportivo Cuenca and Brazil's Fluminense in Quito, Ecuador, 20 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Deportivo Cuenca's Jhon Rodriguez (R) vies for the ball with Fluminense's Gum (L) during the Copa Sudamericana match between Ecuador's Deportivo Cuenca and Brazil's Fluminense in Quito, Ecuador, 20 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Brazil's Fluminense on Thursday beat Ecuadors Deportivo Cuenca in Quito 2-0 in their first-leg match and with this victory, moved closer to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Copa Sudamericana.

Everaldo and Luciano each scored a goal for the Brazilian team in the 22nd and the 84th minute, respectively, in the first-leg match of the tournament's round of 16.