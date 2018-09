Fluminense member Everaldo celebrates after scoring Sept. 20, 2018, at a match of the Copa Sudamericana tournament, between the Deportivo Cuenca de Ecuador and Fluminense of Brazil, in Quito (Ecuador). EPA-EFE FILE/José Jácome

Fluminense beat Chapecoense 2-1 in the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship to remain in the top half of the league.

Fluminense opened the scoring 10 minutes into Monday's match with a goal from Everaldo and led 2-0 by half-time thanks to a marker by Junior Sornoza.