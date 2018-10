Fluminense right back Leo (L) fights for the ball with Deportivo Cuenca's Carlos Cuero (R) during the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 match played on Oct. 4, 2018, at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelo Sayão

Brazil's Fluminense has a clear plan heading into this week's Copa Sudamericana match against Uruguay's Nacional - get a win at home in Rio and face much less pressure in the second leg of the series in Montevideo.

"Our aim is to get a solid victory in Rio, because we know that the match in Uruguay is going to be very challenging. That's why the order is to grab the initiative" and "attack all the time to get goals," goalkeeper Julio Cesar told reporters on Tuesday.