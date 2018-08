Julio Cesar of Brazilian club Fluminense celebrates his team's 3-0 aggregate victory over Uruguay's Defensor Sporting in the second stage of the Copa Sudamericana. The second leg was played on Aug. 16, 2018, in Montevideo. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Pablo Lopez (right) of Uruguayan club Defensor Sporting is marked by Jadson of Brazil's Fluminense during the second leg of a second-stage Copa Sudamericana contest. The second leg was played on Aug. 16, 2018, in Montevideo (Uruguay). EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Nicolas Correa (right) of Uruguayan club Defensor Sporting vies for the ball with Matheus Alessandro of Brazilian club Fluminense during the second leg of those teams' Copa Sudamericana second-stage match-up. The contest was played on Aug. 16, 2018, in Montevideo. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Brazil's Fluminense has booked a spot in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana with a 3-0 victory on aggregate over Uruguay's Defensor Sporting.

Pedro scored the lone goal of Thursday night's 1-0 second-leg victory in Montevideo by the Brazilian club, which had won 2-0 in the Aug. 2 first leg in Rio de Janeiro.