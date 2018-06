Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry takes a three pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of game two of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jun. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONICA DAVEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Stephen Curry, who on Sunday broke the NBA finals record with nine three-pointers as the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-103 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, said that having achieved that mark was "very special."

Curry eclipsed Ray Allen, who scored eight threes during the 2010 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.