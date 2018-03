Chile's Nicolas Jarry hits a shot to Italy's Fabio Fognini during the final of the Brazil Open in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 4, 2018. EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Italy's Fabio Fognini celebrates after defeating Chile's Nicolas Jarry and winning the Brazil Open, an ATP 250 tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 4, 2018. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Italian Fabio Fognini poses with the champion's trophy after defeating Chilean Nicolas Jarry and winning the Brazil Open in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 4, 2018. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Italy's Fabio Fognini rallied to beat Chile's Nicolas Jarry 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 Sunday in the Brazil Open final in Sao Paulo.

Fognini and Jarry, who was appearing in his first ATP Tour final, played at a fast pace in the championship match, with the Chilean taking the first set 6-1.