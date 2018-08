Italy's Fabio Fognini hits a forehand during his second-round match on Aug. 1, 2018, against Frenchman Quentin Halys at the Los Cabos Open, a hard-court event in Baja California Sur, Mexico. EPA-EFE/JORGE REYES

French tennis player Quentin Halys stretches for a forehand during his second-round match on Aug. 1, 2018, against Italy's Fabio Fognini at the Los Cabos Open, a hard-court event in Baja California Sur, Mexico. EPA-EFE/JORGE REYES

Italy's Fabio Fognini hits a backhand during his second-round match on Aug. 1, 2018, against Frenchman Quentin Halys at the Los Cabos Open, a hard-court event in Baja California Sur, Mexico. EPA-EFE/JORGE REYES

Italy's Fabio Fognini rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory early Thursday over Quentin Halys to reach the quarter-finals of the Los Cabos Open, a hard-court event in western Mexico.

Halys was dominant on serve at the start of Wednesday's late night match, not facing a single break point in wrapping up an easy first-set victory.