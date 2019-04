Fabio Fognini of Italy returns the ball to Dusan Lajovic of Serbia during their final match at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Fabio Fognini of Italy poses with the trophy after winning against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their final match of the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Winner Fabio Fognini of Italy (L) poses with the trophy next to Prince Albert II of Monaco (C) and Monegasque Tennis Federation Elisabeth-Anne de Massy (R) after his final match against and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Italy's Fabio Fognini, the world No. 18, captured his maiden Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic in the final of the clay court event.

Having beaten Spanish star Rafael Nadal, who won the previous three editions of the tournament, on his way to the final, the 31-year-old Italian needed an hour and 38 minutes to earn a title the Spaniard has claimed 11 times.