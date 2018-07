Fernando Verdasco of Spain reacts during his semifinal match against Fabio Fognini of Italy at the Swedish Open tennis tournament held in Bastad, Sweden, July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADAM IHSE

Fabio Fognini of Italy celebrates winning his semifinal match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Swedish Open tennis tournament held in Bastad, Sweden, July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADAM IHSE

Third-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy reached the his first Swedish Open final on Saturday after defeating fifth seed Fernando Verdasco of Spain 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.

Fognini, world No. 15, needed only two hours and 17 minutes to earn his third win over Verdasco, world No. 33, in their seventh career match.