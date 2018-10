Andrey Rublev of Russia reacts during the men's second round singles match against Fabio Fognini of Italy at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Fabio Fognini of Italy in action during the men's second round singles match against Andrey Rublev of Russia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Fabio Fognini of Italy celebrates during the men's second round singles match he after defeated Andrey Rublev of Russia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Italy's Fabio Fognini continued his recent form to defeat Russia's Andrey Rublev in straight sets on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the China Open in Beijing.

The fourth-seeded Italian beat 20-year-old Rublev, ranked 68th in the world, 6-4, 6-3.