Argentine tennis player Horacio Zeballos in action on March 3, 2018, against Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the semi-finals of the Brasil Open, an ATP 250 tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas hits a forehand during his semi-final match against Italy's Fabio Fognini at the Brasil Open, an ATP 250 tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Chilean tennis player Nicolas Jarry in action on March 3, 2018, against Argentine Horacio Zeballos in the semi-finals of the Brasil Open, an ATP 250 tournament being played in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-FE/Sebastiao Moreira

Italy's Fabio Fognini stretches for a forehand during his semi-final match on March 3, 2018, against Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas at the Brasil Open, an ATP 250 event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Italy's Fabio Fognini and Chile's Nicolas Jarry advanced to the final of the Brasil Open with wins here Saturday over Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos, respectively.

The second-seeded Fognini breezed past the third-seeded Cuevas 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 10 minutes in the first semi-final at this clay-court event in Sao Paulo.