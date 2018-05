Fabio Fognini of Italy reacts during his men's singles third round match against Peter Gojowczyk of Germany at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Peter Gojowczyk of Germany in action during his men's singles third round match against Fabio Fognini of Italy at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Italian No. 1 Fabio Fognini on Thursday defeated Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 6-4, 6-4, earning a place in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, a World Tour Masters 1000 clay court tournament held in Rome.

After pulling off a big upset stunning Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem in the previous round, Fognini saw his serve broken early in the first set.