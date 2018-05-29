Fabio Fognini of Italy in action against Pablo Andujar of Spain during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Italy's Fabio Fognini, 18th seeded, defeated Spaniard Pablo Andujar 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday in the first round of the French Open.

Fognini earned his win in one hour and 58 minutes against Andujar, world No. 128