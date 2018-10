Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in action during the men's quarterfinal singles match against Fabio Fognini of Italy at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Fabio Fognini of Italy in action during the men's quarterfinal singles match against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Fabio Fognini of Italy reacts during the men's quarterfinal singles match against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Italian Fabio Fognini won his 43rd match of the season, setting a new career-best record, against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinal of the China Open on Friday.

The fourth seed defeated Fucsovics, ranked 45th in the world, 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 39 minutes to seal his place in the semifinal.